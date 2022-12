NEWARK: Norma A Brown, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

All services will remain private.

In memory of Norma, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your choosing.

Norma was born the daughter of the late Douglas and Mabel (Rogers) Brown on Friday, May 3, 1946 in Rochester, NY. Norma will be remembered by her son, Alvin Cox; granddaughters Cherise Martin and Corina Bliss, and three great grandchildren.

