Brown, Patricia Ann

MACEDON: Patricia Ann Brown, age 82 - a loving mother, grandmother and friend -- died May 30th, 2022 after complications from recent surgery.

She is survived by her children, Cary DiGiorgio and Corey Brown, who were at her side as she passed; her grandchildren, Paige Brown, Tommy Magliocco, Lucille Brown and Eleanor Brown; brother, Frank Sharrow; son-in-law, Michael DiGiorgio and daughter-in-law, Daniele Brown; and children, Donna Miller, Darlene Ewing, Rick Ewing, Michael Ewing and Jacqueline Ewing.

She cherished her close friendship with Cary and Corey’s father Jack Brown and his wife Julie, as well as her cousins Connie Lake and Rebecca Mancini.

Patricia was pre-deceased by her parents, Leland Sharrow and Edna Dillon and brother, Leland Sharrow, Jr.

Patricia was born in 1939 in Pultneyville, NY and graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester in 1957. She worked long hours as a supermarket cashier before deciding to start a career at Kodak. Hesitant at first to work B-shifts, she was able to thrive and was able to share her generosity with family.

Patricia loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was the epitome of a caring mother and grandmother – always there for family and going above and beyond when needed. Family gatherings were enlivened by her “no-filter” persona. She was a steady presence in her children and grandchildren’s lives until the end.

She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and football, and she loved playing Bingo and Euchre with the community at “The Gardens” in Macedon.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 3rd, 11 a.m. at Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario to be followed by a reception at the Gardens Senior Apartments at 3503 Canandaigua Road in Macedon.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Patricia’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.