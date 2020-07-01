Brown, Roy

FAIRPORT/MACEDON: On June 18, 2020, Roy Brown was finally reunited with the love of his life, the late Hilda Brown. He lived a very full life. His journey began on April 7, 1929 in Fairport, NY. He was the son of Charles and Celara Brown and the youngest of their five children. After courting for many years, he married Hilda on June 28, 1947. His career began at Hupp Motors in Fairport before he opened his own service station, Brownies Service, in 1961 in Egypt. It was in operation until 1976. In 1962, he joined Egypt Fire Department and elevated to Chief from 1970-71. His career evolved to Foreman of Buildings and Grounds for Fairport Schools until his retirement in 1991. In his retired years, he and Hilda found serenity in their “camp”, which was 60 acres of wildlife in the Southern Tier of NY. They became travelling snowbirds for the first five years, exploring all the southern United States. In 1996, they purchased their winter home in Florida and maintained it until 2017. In 2018, his beloved wife passed away. Left to continue his story are his sons, Rodney Brown and his wife, Marci and Richard Brown and his wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Heather Brown and her companion, John , Jennifer Viets and her husband, Doug, Jessica Brown and her companion, Colby, and Steven Brown and his wife, Kailey; great grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Paige, Ava, Julia, Ryan, Noah, and Loey Mae; sister in law, Joan Barnum; and a lot more family and friends. A Celebration of Roy’s life will be held at a later date once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Until then, gather your memories of him and we’ll look forward to a celebration he would love. Donations in his honor may be directed to Egypt Fire Department, 7478 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY 14450 (online: www.egyptfd.org) or Macedon Town Ambulance, 1620 Wayneport Rd, Macedon, NY 14502.