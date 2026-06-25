Brown Sr.,  Dennis A.

SAVANNAH - Dennis A. Brown Sr. was born May 21, 1953 and passed peacefully June 22, 2026. His heart remains with his wife of over 50 years, Debra Brown, his children Dennis (Rebecka) Brown, Shawn Buck, Patricia Brown, Tara Griffin, and Jesse (Crystal) Brown. He leaves behind a legacy filled with love including 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His passion for auto mechanics lives on in his kids and grandkids who followed in his footsteps and a sense of humor that knew no bounds. He is survived by his siblings Sharon Bishop, Patricia (Ed) Hubbard, Gloria Moreira and Alicia (Ed) Church. Dennis is predeceased by his siblings Johnny (Sharon) Brown, Charlie Brown, Tony (Cindy) Brown, Mary Jones and Tina Utter. A celebration of life will be held July 12, 2026. Please reach out to family for details. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.