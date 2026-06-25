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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Brown Sr.,  Dennis A.

June 25, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

SAVANNAH - Dennis A. Brown Sr. was born May 21, 1953 and passed peacefully June 22, 2026. His heart remains with his wife of over 50 years, Debra Brown, his children Dennis (Rebecka) Brown, Shawn Buck, Patricia Brown, Tara Griffin, and Jesse (Crystal) Brown. He leaves behind a legacy filled with love including 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His passion for auto mechanics lives on in his kids and grandkids who followed in his footsteps and a sense of humor that knew no bounds. He is survived by his siblings Sharon Bishop, Patricia (Ed) Hubbard, Gloria Moreira and Alicia (Ed) Church. Dennis is predeceased by his siblings Johnny (Sharon) Brown, Charlie Brown, Tony (Cindy) Brown, Mary Jones and Tina Utter. A celebration of life will be held July 12, 2026. Please reach out to family for details. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.