Brown Sr., Douglas D. 

SAVANNAH: Doug Brown Sr., 67, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 2, 2025 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Doug was born on August 18, 1957 in Wellsville, the son of the late Thomas E. Brown and Daisy E. Snyder. He was a 1976 Graduate of North-Rose Wolcott High School. Doug worked as a carpenter for Patio Enclosures. He was an avid race car driver and enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors in his garage. His infectious laugh, and willingness to help whenever anybody needed it, will be missed.

He is survived and deeply missed by his children; Connie (Timothy) Allen, Douglas (Kaitlyn), Thomas, Brandon (Aron) and Cody (Sierrah) Brown; multiple grandchildren and new great grandson; his brothers; Don, Russell & Ricky Brown; his beloved cat, Sassy and dog, Apollo; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also greatly missed by his best friend Tommy Cole.

Doug recently lost his companion and fur best friend, Niko.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 AM- noon at the New Beginning Ministry Church, 1253 Tyrrell Street, Wolcott. A memorial service will follow at noon. A private burial will be held in the Butler Savannah Cemetery.

Doug will be greatly missed by all.