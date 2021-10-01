Brown Sr., Jack E.

NORTH ROSE: Jack E. Brown Sr., 85, of North Rose, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1936, son of the late Roy Brown, and Francis Westgate Brown DeRomanis. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a union construction worker and worked for various companies in CNY.

Jack is predeceased by his wife, Eunice Danks Brown, son, Jack Brown Jr., sister in laws, Julia Brown, and Emma DeRomanis, and brother Edward Brown.

Survived by his children, Roxine (Bill) Cawley of Massachusetts, Debbie Burke of North Rose, James (Robin) Brown of Macedon, brother, Terry DeRomanis of North Rose, daughter in law Kristen Brown, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place at noon Saturday, October 02, 2021 at Rose Cemetery. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com