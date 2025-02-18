Brown Sr., John A.

RENO, NV: John A. Brown Sr. passed away at the age of 82 in Reno, NV on February 15, 2025.

John was born is Sodus, NY to the parents of Harold Brown and Marjorie Fagner on May 10, 1942. He worked for Arthur Wilbert at Wilberts Auto Parts for 40 years. John moved to Reno, NV with his partner Carol Leach.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Brown and Marjorie Fagner, wife Mary Drury, longtime partner Carol Leach, son James A. Brown, siblings Betty Brown Walker, and Thomas E. Brown.

He is survived by his son John A. Brown Jr. (Teresa), sister Nancy McCann, grandchildren Jessica Brown, Joshua Brown, Peter Menchetti, Jennifer Brown, and great grandson Roland

Brown.