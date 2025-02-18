What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Brown Sr., John A.

February 18, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

RENO, NV: John A. Brown Sr. passed away at the age of 82 in Reno, NV on February 15, 2025.

John was born is Sodus, NY to the parents of Harold Brown and Marjorie Fagner on May 10, 1942. He worked for Arthur Wilbert at Wilberts Auto Parts for 40 years. John moved to Reno, NV with his partner Carol Leach.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Brown and Marjorie Fagner, wife Mary Drury, longtime partner Carol Leach, son James A. Brown, siblings Betty Brown Walker, and Thomas E. Brown.

He is survived by his son John A. Brown Jr. (Teresa), sister Nancy McCann, grandchildren Jessica Brown, Joshua Brown, Peter Menchetti, Jennifer Brown, and great grandson Roland

Brown.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.