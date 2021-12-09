Brown Sr., Stevie J.

NEWARK: Stevie J. Brown, 49, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 3PM to 7PM on Thursday, December 16th at Paul L Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark NY. Funeral services will be held at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons, NY on Friday, December 17th at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Fairville Cemetery. A reception to follow will be held at the Lyons Community Center.

Stevie was born in Holcomb, Mississippi on November 7, 1972, the son of Willie and Terlula Everett Brown. He attended Newark Schools until his Senior year and graduated from Franklin High School in Rochester, Class of 1992. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February of 1994. Stevie and Jodi united in marriage in April of 1994. After he was honorably discharged, he earned his Bachelor Degree in Graphic Design from R.I.T. Over the years, he had many vocations. He was a Pastor of Divine Destiny Ministries in Geneva, owner/operator of Riblicious Soul Food and BBQ and as a Teacher’s Assistant at Kelley School and most recently Newark Senior High School.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife Jodi Baker Brown; four children Angelette (Oneil) Blair, Tajhee Brown, Stevie Brown Jr. and Emmanuel Brown; five grandchildren Jeremiah Blair, Noriah Walker, Uriel Blair, Messiah Walker, Catelaya Blair; mother Terlula Nelson; father Willie (Brenda) Brown; two brothers Calvin Brown and Shawn Brown; mother-in-law Judy Dailey; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as family and friends.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com