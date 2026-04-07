What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Brown, Susan R

April 7, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Sodus - Susan R. Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Susan was born the daughter of the late Winthrop and Mary Elizabeth (Slack) Rice on Sunday, August 10, 1947, in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from high school in Vestal, NY, with the Class of 1965. Susan worked as the Director of Distribution at Xerox, retiring after over thirty years of dedicated service. She enjoyed traveling-especially to destinations where she could play golf-playing cards, and was a member of Wayne Hills Country Club and the Ladies Auxiliary at the Wallington Fire Department. Susan also loved to read and cherished time spent with her family.

Susan will be remembered by her children, Daniel (Dawn) Brown, Kristin (Ray) Smith, and David (Laura) Brown; her grandchildren, Michael (Shane), Sarah, Maddy, Austin, Sierra, and Maya; and two great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Jay) Witter; her brother, Mike (Martha) Rice; her sisters-in-law, Karen Rice and Carol Milazzo; her brother-in-law, Tim Kidder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Susan was predeceased by her husband, Daniel in 2009; her siblings John Rice, Winthrop Rice, Stephanie Smith and Mary Kidder.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, New York 14551, in memory of Susan.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.