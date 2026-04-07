Brown, Susan R

Sodus - Susan R. Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Susan was born the daughter of the late Winthrop and Mary Elizabeth (Slack) Rice on Sunday, August 10, 1947, in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from high school in Vestal, NY, with the Class of 1965. Susan worked as the Director of Distribution at Xerox, retiring after over thirty years of dedicated service. She enjoyed traveling-especially to destinations where she could play golf-playing cards, and was a member of Wayne Hills Country Club and the Ladies Auxiliary at the Wallington Fire Department. Susan also loved to read and cherished time spent with her family.

Susan will be remembered by her children, Daniel (Dawn) Brown, Kristin (Ray) Smith, and David (Laura) Brown; her grandchildren, Michael (Shane), Sarah, Maddy, Austin, Sierra, and Maya; and two great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Jay) Witter; her brother, Mike (Martha) Rice; her sisters-in-law, Karen Rice and Carol Milazzo; her brother-in-law, Tim Kidder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Susan was predeceased by her husband, Daniel in 2009; her siblings John Rice, Winthrop Rice, Stephanie Smith and Mary Kidder.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, New York 14551, in memory of Susan.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.youngfuneralhomeny.com