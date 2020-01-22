Brown, Ted G.

SODUS: Age 71, passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Ted is survived by his wife Sally of 46 years; children, Kevin (Lisa) Brown of Sodus, Tim (Kristine) Brown of Webster; 11 grandchildren; brother, Terry (Lisa) Brown of Wolcott; brother-in-law, Rick (Debbie) Miller of Wolcott; sister-in-law, Dianna (Randy) Kreger of MD; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Ted worked at Xerox for 32 years and was an avid firefighter for over 40 years at Alton Fire Department. He enjoyed country music, race cars and camping. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where his Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Alton Fire Department 5755 NY-14, Alton, NY 14413. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com