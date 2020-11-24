Browne, Mabel “Mibb”

SODUS POINT: Mibb Browne passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 from cancer. She was 81. Mibb was born in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Williamson Central School in 1957 and from the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 where she became a head nurse and was instrumental in developing the Intensive Care Unit. She continued her career as an RN in Stamford, Ct. Mibb is truly irreplaceable, as those who knew her for many decades or just a few months would attest. She was genuinely funny with few filters, finding ways to bring laughter and smiles to anyone, one of the most powerful attributes of her life, but hardly the only one that made her unique and so loved. Larger than life in so many ways, and a rock star to many, she was generous, brilliant, real, compassionate and oh so sassy. She never met a stranger making friends within minutes, a rare talent demonstrating her authenticity. Mibb enjoyed golf and skiing, cocktail cruises on the bay, hosting yearly July 4th parties, playing bridge with the ‘Menopause Maidens’, dancing, driving her 1979 Volkswagen convertible, Friday nights at the club, reading and spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible. She and her husband Peter travelled the world and as soon as their children were old enough, and then their grandchildren, they planned many adventurous and fun-filled family trips. Mibb was not a mere observer of life, she found special joy in supporting numerous organizations such as Breast Cancer Awareness, The Wounded Warriors Foundation, Folds of Honor, the Pultneyville and Sodus Bay Historical Societies, and the Cracker Box Palace Farm Animal Haven. She was an active member of the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club and The St. Andrews Golf Club in Hastings NY. Mibb is survived by her husband of 59 years Peter C. Browne, and daughters Beth Browne-Rohan (Paul) and Heather Alexander (Lance) and her two grandchildren, Emily Grace Heather and Peter William Browne Rohan. She is predeceased by her parents, Genevieve Rose Tubbs Rothfuss and Lawrence Allen Rothfuss; Her brothers Chuck, Lawrence, Fred and Edward Rothfuss; sisters Dolores Crane, Mary Minnamon, and Donna Pettibone. She is survived by her sister Jean Sullivan and brother Gary Rothfuss. A memorial and celebration of life will be held on a later date. Donations in Mibb’s memory may be made to the Cracker Box Palace, PO Box 174, 6450 Shaker Rd., Alton, NY 14413. The family invites you to visit Mibb’s online memorial and share your memories at www.themibbster.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home: www.youngfuneralhomeny.com