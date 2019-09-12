Obituaries
Brownell, Dorothy M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Wednesday) September 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband: Clark L. Brownell. Dorothy lived her entire life in Williamson, NY. She and her late husband operated a second-generation fruit farm which is still being farmed today. She is survived by her children: Jack Brownell of Penfield, Linda (Eric) Collier of Williamson, and Sandy Brownell of Walworth; grandchildren: Tracy (Jon) Watson, Jeff (Meghan) Brownell, Tammy (Matt) Kent, Christina and Elissa Brownell; (9) great grandchildren; sister, Lorrayne (Raymond) Walvoord; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) September 18, 2019 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on (Thursday) September 19, 2019 at 11am at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Private burial at Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Pultneyville Reformed Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
