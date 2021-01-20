Brownell, Ellen

WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her dear friend and loving companion of 18 years, Donald DeMarree. She also has many special nieces and nephews. Ellen was a very loving mother and very supportive of all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very important to her. She was well known for being there for people in time of need and always opened her house to many people. She was known for her wonderful holiday dinners and parties. Her house was open to anyone to come to enjoy her meals and hospitality with her and her family. She was active in the Myers TWIG Association and a member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. She was known for her lovely counter-cross stitch work she did as well as her blessed life. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children: Kathy (Bob) Taylor, Mary Smith, Steve and Craig (Debi) Brownell and Lauri Pulver; as well as her (6) grandchildren; (9) great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Monday) January 25, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pultneyville Reformed Church or to Newark Manor Nursing Home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com