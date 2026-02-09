Brownell, James L. "Jim"

PENN YAN: James L. Brownell, 67, passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time, to be announced.

In memory of Jim, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Yates County - Shelter of Hope, 1216 NY-14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Jim Brownell, son of the late James E. and Marjorie (Goodman) Brownell, was born on Tuesday, February 11, 1958, in Sodus, New York. He was raised in Marion, attending Marion High School. James had a passion for riding his Harley and working on antique cars. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jennifer Hansen, Jim (Michelle) Brownell, Courtney Brownell, and Crystal (Colton) Newville; his partner, Tresa Hammond; his grandchildren, James Jr., Madeleine, Jared, Hope, Carter, Colton Jr., and Elaney, with a grandchild and a great-grandchild on the way; his beloved dog companions, Milo, Benny, and Baby; his sisters, Brenda Youngs, Debbie (Chip) Kier, and Lori (Rick) Crowley; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his daughter, Jessica Brownell in 1977.

