Bruening, Nancy C. (Ruddy) 

February 10, 1943 ~ November 3, 2025 (age 82)

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on Monday, November 3, 2025, with her loving husband by her side. Nancy was born on Wednesday, February 10, 1943, in Massena, NY to the late Leo and Lillian Rudy. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Bruening; children, Lisa (Bernard) Hooper, Christine Fallon, Kevin (Amie) Bruening, Eric (Maria) Bruening, Kelly (Casey) Magee, and Joe Bruening, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Nancy was deeply rooted in the community. She served as a crossing guard for 36 years and was a life member of the Palmyra Fire Company. Above all, Nancy enjoyed her family and was at her best when she was cheering for them. Nancy was a lifelong fan of both the Buffalo Bills and the NY Mets. She loved to travel in general and in particular enjoyed checking out baseball fields.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a service to celebrate the life of Nancy will be offered on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10AM. Interment will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Howell Street, Palmyra, NY. A time of fellowship and sharing, will take place immediately following the burial at the Palmyra VFW. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the Palmyra VFW, 4306 NY State Route 31, Palmyra, NY 14522.

