Bruinsma, Richard

NEWARK: Richard Bruinsma, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital with his family at his side.

Richard was born the son of the late Clarence and Helen (Frelier) Bruinsma on Monday, April 22, 1940, on the family farm in Newark, NY, and graduated from Newark High School in the class of 1958. Later, he retired from managing his farm, Bruinsma Registered Holsteins Dairy Farm. In addition to farming, Richard also devoted thirty-two years of his life to driving a school bus in Newark.

Outside work, Richard found joy in traveling, taking leisurely walks, and tending to his yard. He cherished moments with his friends, always eager to engage in meaningful conversations. Above all, he treasured the time he shared with his children and grandchildren, loving every moment spent together.

Richard will be remembered by his wife of fifty-seven years, Sheila; his daughter, Beth (James) Chang; a son, Barry (Patricia) Bruinsma; his grandchildren Henry Chang, Eleanor Chang and Bailey Bruinsma; special sister-in-law, Nancy Talma.

Richard was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret (John) DeLeeuw.

In honor of Richard’s wishes all service will remain private.

The courtesy of no flowers is requested, please consider donations to the East Palmyra Christian Reform School, 2023 E Palmyra Port Gibson Rd, Palmyra, NY 14522 in memory of Richard.

