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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Brundidge, Marcia

July 30, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Savannah: Marcia Brundidge, 77, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, July 26, 2026. She was born in Sodus, January 13, 1949, daughter of the late Howard Ellsworth and the late Dorothy Younglove Ellsworth.

She is predeceased by her husband, Steven Brundidge, and daughter in law, Jennifer Brundidge.

Survived by her sons, Jason (Jessica) Brundidge, and Brian Brundidge, brothers, Todd Ellsworth and Arthur Ellsworth, grandchildren, Curtis, Cole, Gavin, Kaitlin, and one great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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