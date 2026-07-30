Brundidge, Marcia

Savannah: Marcia Brundidge, 77, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, July 26, 2026. She was born in Sodus, January 13, 1949, daughter of the late Howard Ellsworth and the late Dorothy Younglove Ellsworth.

She is predeceased by her husband, Steven Brundidge, and daughter in law, Jennifer Brundidge.

Survived by her sons, Jason (Jessica) Brundidge, and Brian Brundidge, brothers, Todd Ellsworth and Arthur Ellsworth, grandchildren, Curtis, Cole, Gavin, Kaitlin, and one great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com