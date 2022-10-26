Brunswick, June A. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed peacefully on (Sunday) October 23, 2022 at age 70.

Predeceased by her husband: William Brunswick; parents: Arnold and Dorothy Rath; brother: Walter Cameron.

June was a very dedicated and well known waitress/fast order cook in the Wayne County area for many years.

She is survived by her daughter: Melissa (Lynwood) Toor; grandsons: Andrew (Lisa LaGoy), Zachary, and Justin Toor; sisters: Linda Julius, Becky (Harry) Hilbert and Gail (Bill) Draper; step-son: Jason Brunswick; many loving nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on November 4, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of June’s life will be held on November 5, 2022 at 11am at the Brick Church Fellowship in Williamson.

Donations in loving memory of June, can be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home.

