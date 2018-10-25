Brunswick, William E.

WILLIAMSON: Passed peacefully on (Thursday) October 25, 2018 at age 76. Predeceased by his parents: Orald and Jane Brunswick; sister: Nancy Brunswick. Bill was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, June; sons: Billy (Christine) Grosodonia and Jason Brunswick; daughter: Cherie (Bob) Potter; step-daughter: Melissa (Lynwood) Toor; 9 grandchildren; sisters: Linda (Don) Hedderick and Susan Clements; brother: Bobby (Robin) Brunswick; sisters in law: Linda (Doug) Julius, Becky (Harry) Hilbert and Gail (Bill) Drapper; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) October 31, 2018 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on (Thursday) November 1, 2018 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com