Brusso, Gail R (Rennie)

MARION/ELMIRA: Was born December 23, 1947. On February 10, 2022, she took her last breath at home and passed peacefully. She was 74 years young. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Marion Rennie; sister, Lois Rocquemore.

Survived by her Husband, Francis Brusso, of 48 years. Children, Thomas

(Sue) Brusso, Catherine (Scott) King, Wendy Brusso, and Todd Brusso. Grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Grace, Lily and Eli King and Ethan, Heidi and Jocelyn Brusso, and Dominic Brusso. Step-daughter, Angela Keyashian, granddaughter, Lauren. Her grand dogs, Ice and Whitney and her little K9 companion Frankie. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Gail grew up in Elmira, NY. Graduated from South Side High School in 1966. Married Fran on December 8, 1973. She worked as a secretary for quite a few years until she opened up a Daycare (GiGi’s Special Friends). She and her husband ran the daycare together for many years until she decided to return to secretarial work again. Gail retired in 2005.

She loved to hang out and watch her grandchildren grow up. She loved going camping and to Dog Shows with Wendy. Watching Pitbull’s and Parolees and Hallmark channel were her favorite. Her faith in the Lord was unwavering until the end.

Calling hours will be held on February 26, 2022 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm with a service immediately following at Grace Baptist Church of Marion 3040 Walworth Rd Marion, NY 14505.

In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to Villalobos Rescue Center P.O. Box 39 Napoleanville, LA 70390 or any rescue in her name. She loved helping other animals. Online condolences may be expressed www.stevensfhmarion.com