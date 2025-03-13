Bryant, Walter (Hometown) 

NEWARK: Walter (Hometown) Bryant 70, Newark, NY unexpectedly passed on 3/11/2025.

He was predeceased in death by his mother and step-father Earlene and Otis Stewart, His oldest daughter Katonia Clemsons-Dawsey, brothers Michael Bryant, Rickey Bryant, Curtis Ray and sister Cassandra Stewart.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Yolanda V Bryant, His father and step-mother Walter and Gracie Ray. Children Tera-Ceta Clark, Tamika (Leonard) Taylor, Tawanda (Melody) Ward, Christine Bryant-Clark, 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

5 sisters Mary (Joseph Perkins) Sanon, Deborah Stewart, Carol (Bobby) Watts, Janice Ray, Delores (Leflore) Williams, 5 brothers Larry (Shiela) Bryant, Arthur Bryant, Keith (Deborah) Brides, Otis (Towanda) Muhammad Kenny (Mariland) Harris.

To know him was to love him. He was a kind hearted soul that would have given the shirt off his back.

Calling hours are from 5p-7p on 3/20/2025 at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court Newark, NY.

Viewing on 3/21/2025 from 11a-noon and service at noon at Calvary Family Life Center, 835 Peirson Ave, Newark, NY.