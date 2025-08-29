Bryant, Yolanda V.

06/01/65 - 08/27/25

NEWARK: Yolanda V. Bryant passed away peacefully at home with family surrounding her. She was a woman of incredible strength, unwavering kindness, contagious humor, and her love touched so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain and has reunited with the love of her life. She proceeds in death with her husband Walter Bryant, her parents Walden Miller, Elizabeth and Raymond Mitchell, and her sister Phyllis Moore. She leaves behind her children Tawanda (Melody) Ward, Tera-Ceta Clark, Christine Bryant-Clark, Tamika (Leonard) Taylor. Two sisters Shiela (Thomas) Clark, Ashley Clark, and two brothers Rodney Miller and Walden Clark. 11 grand-kids Taquanna-Lee, Alycia-Lee, Tajhmere, Tre-bion, Victoria, Myanna, Amara, Takyla, Leonard JR, Marelle, King-Lenord. Her best friend of more than 40 years Mary Sanon. And she had a special place in her heart for her daughter-in-law Melody that spent countless hours taking care of her and keeping a smile on her face.

Services will be held Saturday, September 6, 2025 with viewings from 9am-11am and 1pm-2pm and service to follow from 2pm-3pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY 14513.