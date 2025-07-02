Buchanan, Earl (Colonel) 

LYONS: Earl Buchanan, 99, passed away on Monday, June 30.2025 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital about two weeks short of his 100th Birthday.

Friends may call from 5-7 on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons New York. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 15th at the Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St., in Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial can be made in his name to Lyons

Central School Music and Fine Arts Department.

Earl was born and raised in Bisbee, Arizona, July 15, 1925, and married the love of his life, Hilda (Sue) Ashford on November 14, 1945.

Earl was truly a man for all seasons… Earl joined the Air Force and loved his country, later sending many young men to the Air Force Academy in Colorado. He graduated from Cornell University and became active in the local Holstein and farming community. As his family grew, he attended SUNY Brockport and earned a teaching degree, teaching science and history at LCS. During his years there he became coach, principal, and finally superintendent of the district. But there is more. He filled his life, expanding his love of singing by performing in musicals, creating sermons in song for local churches and entertaining many, both far and wide. Earl Buchanan loved God, his family and his country.

If there was a call to serve, he was there as President of Rotary Club, Town Board (25 years), Vice President of the South Cemetery, Newark Hospital Board, Citizen of the year 1977, School Board Member, Sunday school teacher and Air Force Liaison Officer for 50 years.

Earl loved life and made the world a better place. He is survived by his children Deborah Buchanan, Laurie (Michael) Luenella, and Douglas (Rose) Buchanan, as well as seven grandchildren Jordan, Kathryn and Drew Luenella; Jenna, Chelsea, Taylor and Jason Buchanan.

