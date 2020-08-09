Buck, Alice M.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Please join the family for a graveside service with military honors at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra on Saturday, August 15 at 11am. In Lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256; Veteran’s Outreach Center, 459 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Alice was born on May 26, 1934 in Palmyra, NY the daughter of Gordon T. and Emma Carey Bogart. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Airforce flag in honor of Alices’ service to our country. Alice was a member of the James R. Hickey American Legion Post #120 and the Palmyra Moose Lodge. She led an active life that included hunting, fishing, camping and water skiing. Alice also loved to bowl. She canned everything from vegetables to venison and when she did sit down for a minute she was busy doing crafts or loving her kitties. Alice is predeceased by her parents Gordon and Emma Bogart; a son Barry Housley; brothers Floyd, Guy and Gordon Bogart and her companion of over 40 years Gerry Verkey. She is survived by her daughters Dawna (Bob) Bartlett and Karen Lynn Buck; sons Robert Earl (Diedre Saraar) Buck Jr. and Clint Housley; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.