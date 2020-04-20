Buckles, Hudson C. 

WILLIAMSON: Went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. He is predeceased by his great grandpa, Jim Carey; and his great grandma, Carol Reiss. Hudson is survived by his loving parents, Kyle and MacKenzie Buckles; grandparents, Richard (Nancy) Buckles, and Jim (Sherry) Reiss; great grandparents, George (Jan) Reiss, Fred (Judy) Tauriello, and Debbie Carey; Uncles, Brad (Ashley) Reiss, Zane (Becky) Buckles, and Ian (Micollette Doser) Buckles; several cousins, family members, and friends. We would like to thank everyone from Hudson’s Crew for their love and support. Services will be private with a celebration of life to come on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 c/o Heart Center or Live4Evan, P.O. Box 845, Hopkinton, MA 01748. Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com