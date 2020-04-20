Obituaries
Buckles, Hudson C.
WILLIAMSON: Went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. He is predeceased by his great grandpa, Jim Carey; and his great grandma, Carol Reiss. Hudson is survived by his loving parents, Kyle and MacKenzie Buckles; grandparents, Richard (Nancy) Buckles, and Jim (Sherry) Reiss; great grandparents, George (Jan) Reiss, Fred (Judy) Tauriello, and Debbie Carey; Uncles, Brad (Ashley) Reiss, Zane (Becky) Buckles, and Ian (Micollette Doser) Buckles; several cousins, family members, and friends. We would like to thank everyone from Hudson’s Crew for their love and support. Services will be private with a celebration of life to come on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 c/o Heart Center or Live4Evan, P.O. Box 845, Hopkinton, MA 01748. Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans
By Doug Ferguson AP Golf Writer The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan Thursday to resume its season the...
Home restrictions on New Yorkers extended another month
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) New York planned for a long fight...
Trump faces global resistance to US plan to cut WHO funding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faced international resistance Thursday as he defended his plan to cut U.S. payments to...
Recent Obituaries
Lubberts, Eric Johannes
LONGS, SC: Age 61, died April 16, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center. Born on January 6, 1959 in Passaic,...
Smith, June A.
NEWARK/WATERLOO: June A. Smith, 87, died Sunday (April 19, 2020) at home in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be...
Steele, Andrea Anna “Charlie”
SAVANNAH: Age 61, was born on March 22, 1959 to the late Andreas and Janette Rewa. Charlie passed away on...