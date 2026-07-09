What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Bucknam, Calvin L.

July 9, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Palmyra – Calvin passed away on July 8, 2026 at age 93.  He was born to the late Laurence and Hazel Bucknam. He was also predeceased by his brother, Eugene (Barb) Bucknam.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan Bucknam; children, Christopher (Joyce) Bucknam, Michele (Darren) McNorton, Sharon (Steven) Taber, and Lisa (David) Ondra; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 1 on the way!

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, July 15 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY. A funeral service for Calvin will be held on Friday, July 17, 10:30 AM at Palmyra Reformed Church, 232 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY. Calvin will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. 

Contributions in memory of Calvin may be directed to the church or to the Palmyra American Legion, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522. 

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.