Bucknam, Calvin L.

Palmyra – Calvin passed away on July 8, 2026 at age 93. He was born to the late Laurence and Hazel Bucknam. He was also predeceased by his brother, Eugene (Barb) Bucknam.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan Bucknam; children, Christopher (Joyce) Bucknam, Michele (Darren) McNorton, Sharon (Steven) Taber, and Lisa (David) Ondra; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 1 on the way!

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, July 15 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY. A funeral service for Calvin will be held on Friday, July 17, 10:30 AM at Palmyra Reformed Church, 232 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY. Calvin will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Calvin may be directed to the church or to the Palmyra American Legion, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com