Buckner, William

ROCHESTER: William was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia and was the oldest of three children; brother to Sandra Lamm of Sistersville, West Virginia and Marsha (Gib) Jackson of Washington, West Virginia.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in 1951 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Shortly after leaving the military, he became employed with Sears & Roebuck Department Store in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He later transferred to a Sears store in Pennsylvania where he lived several years. He then moved to the Rochester, New York store and worked there until his retirement in 1981. While employed, Bill was Display Manager and later became responsible for opening 41 Sears stores throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico.

William is survived by his two loving daughters, Tina (Mike) McCormick of Augusta, Georgia and Teresa (Phil) Howard of Nashville, Tennessee. He was very proud of his two surviving sons; Mark (Carol) Buckner of Webster, New York and Matthew (Jennifer) Buckner of Ashland, Missouri.

He is survived by nine wonderful grandchildren: Daniel Howard, Amy (Howard) Chamblee, Amanda (Howard) Eaton, Elizabeth (Buckner) Craig, Brian Buckner, Patrick Buckner, Amy Buckner, Newt Buckner, and Meagan McCormick.

He is also blessed with eight surviving great grandchildren: Ella Grace Chamblee, Jackson Chamblee, Christian Eaton, Charlie Howard, Eli Craig, Theo Eaton, Jack Howard and Gavin Craig.

He is predeceased in death by his devoted parents, Denzil and Juanita (Davidson) Buckner; his first wife, Janet (Huffman) Buckner; former, wife Mildred (Ball) Buckner; and his son, William Denzil Buckner.

Bill truly loved the outdoors. He and his family would go camping on the weekends in Upstate New York. The family also spent time on the St. Lawrence Seaway watching the boats come and go. They also enjoyed time on their boat, “No Stress,” where many weekends were spent swimming and fishing.

Bill loved and cared for several pets in his life. One of his first dogs was a black and white beagle named “Buck”. He also had a collie named “Lassie”. Bill even became very fond of a cat named “Tuxie”.

Bill was enormously creative in the areas of painting and wood working. Among his most memorable talents were his paintings on glass, quilt racks, bird feeders, a cedar chest, a gun cabinet, holiday ornaments, and a grandfather clock. He made these with wood he found while walking along the beach and taking long strolls in the woods. Bill also enjoyed golfing with his friends & bird watching.

William enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict. While in Korea, he accepted Christ as Lord and was baptized. He was honorably discharged from the military in October 1955. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bars, United Nations Service Medal, & a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (October 27), 1 PM at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 NY-96 A, Romulus, NY 14541 (Meet at the main entrance). To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.