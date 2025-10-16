CLIFTON SPRINGS: Christine Budinock passed away peacefully at home in Clifton Springs on October 13, 2025 at the age of 68.

She was predeceased by her father Nickolas Budinock, mother Helen Budinock, and her sister-in-law and dear friend Dawn Budinock.

Christine is survived by her loving partner, Lori Reals; her brother, John Budinock; sisters, Nickoline Henner (Jim) and Reenie Baltzer (Chris); nieces and nephews: Sabrina, Alyssa “Lucy” (Dylan), Kara (Jack), Nickolas, Kasey (David), and Quinn; and beloved great-nephew Bodhi.

She was born in Wolcott, NY, on October 4, 1957. Family was everything to Christine. She was a devoted sister, partner, aunt, and friend who brought warmth, humor, and love into every relationship.

Christine worked in local law enforcement for the community of Savannah — where she was proud to be the first female Chief — as well as Clyde, Sodus, and Sodus Point, prior to joining the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in 1989. She continued her service as a dispatcher for the Wayne County 911 center from 1996 to 2017.

She was a lifelong athlete and competitor, especially in bowling and softball. A highlight of her bowling career was her 299 game on October 22, 2001, along with multiple 700 series. Christine also loved camping, national parks, live music, and bonfires with friends and family.

She will be remembered for her loyalty, her strength, and the love she shared so freely.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 25th at Warfields Restaurant, 7 W Main St., Clifton Springs, NY. Words of Remembrance will start at 12pm, with a reception to follow.

The family requests the courtesy of no flowers. Memorial contributions in memory of Christine may be made to The House of John, www.houseofjohn.org, or to Ontario-Yates Hospice, URMC.Rochester.Edu/Home-Care.