Budinock, Dawn Marie (Shanley)

WOLCOTT: Age 58, died peacefully while surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, December 22, 2017. Dawn is survived by her husband, John, of 32 years. Her daughters, Alyssa (Dylan), and Kara. Sister, Darlene (Rick) Stevens, and brother, John “Skip” Shanley. Sisters-in-law, Christine, Nickoline, and Maureen. Nieces and Nephews, Alex (Stacy), Eric (Sara), Sabrina, Nicholas, Kasey, and Quinn. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth Shanley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Nick and Helen Budinock. Dawn was born April 8, 1959 in Batavia, NY but was a lifelong resident of Wolcott, NY. She was an active member of the Wolcott Elks Starlites, a 30-year board member of the Wolcott Area Youth Baseball, and an instrumental part of the NRW annual craft show. She loved hosting parties and entertaining friends and family, especially during the holidays. Calling hours will be held at the Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego St. Wolcott, NY on Saturday, January 6, 2018, from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Memorial Service to follow at 4:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wolcott Elks Lodge 1763 Youth Activities. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com