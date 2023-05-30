Powered by Dark Sky
May 30th 2023, Tuesday
Bueso, Laura Ann

by WayneTimes.com
May 30, 2023

GANANDA/NEWARK: Laura A. Bueso, 59, passed away on May 23, 2023 at her home.

A Celebration of life will be held from 3-6PM on June 3, 2023 at the Palmyra American Legion, 132 Cuyler St. in Palmyra.  Please RSVP by June 2nd to maklaurie803@gmail.com.  

Laura was born in Newark on August 3, 1963 the daughter of the late Bertrand and Mary Nephew Van Eenaeme. She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1981. Over the years, she would bartend  at the Newark and Palmyra  American Legions and V.F.W.s. She was a lead analyst at Avangrid.  She was a loving woman who was always happy and loved seeing friends and family.  She was a loving mother, aunt, sister and friend.

She is survived by two dautghers Kaitlyn Henrie and Amy Miller; a son Matthew (Makayla) Miller; seven grand children Ayden, Cameron, Lily, Leah Miller, Collin DiSessa, Russell White, Ryleigh Collins.  A sister Vera ( Alby) Hack; two nephews Cory and Chad Hack; a niece Megan (RJ) Forjone.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Bueso, Laura Ann

