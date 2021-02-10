Bull, Bertha “Peggy”

COPENHAGEN: Age 89, passed away at St. Luke Health Services Nursing Home in Oswego, NY on February 8th, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Bull. She is survived by 5 sons, Gary Adydan of Cleveland, NC, David (Jennifer) Adydan of Pulaski, Rodger (Tammy) Adydan of Scriba, Michael (Joanna) Adydan of Sandy Creek and Barry Adydan of Pulaski; step-son, Tom (Eileen) Bull of Clarence; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at St. Luke for the love and care that was given to their mother for so many years. There will be no services at Peggy’s request. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.