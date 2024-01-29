Bullock, Alta H.

LYONS: Alta Grace Hill Bullock passed away on January 26, 2024. Born in Waterloo, New York, on June 21, 1929, daughter to the late Eugene E. and Leah Buck Hill of Phelps, New York, she was the eldest of 3 children.

Alta was a graduate of Phelps High School and SUNY Cobleskill. She majored in Home Economics and Nursery Education and taught at a school in Providence, Rhode Island. She also worked at Hanover and Sarah Coventry in Newark, NY and enjoyed being a nanny.

She is predeceased by her husband, Eugene F. Bullock of 62 years; a brother, Stuart Hill and a sister, Joanne Brown. She is survived by 4 children: Debra (Earl) Winterstein, Carol (David) Capper, both of Mackay, Queensland (Australia), Dale (Bonita) Bullock of Lyons and Laurie (Steve) Wallace of Palmyra. 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed traveling, including to Australia to visit family. She also enjoyed bird watching and horticulture.

At her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Alta will be laid to rest next to her husband at Riverview cemetery in Clifton Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory.