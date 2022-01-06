Bullock, Betty “The Cheese Lady”

LYONS/N. ROSE: Betty Bullock, 62, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Due to current Covid-19 concerns a Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring of 2022. A private family service was held at Heritage Baptist Church in Palmyra.

Betty was born in Rochester, NY on March 11, 1959 the daughter of the late Roy and Ethel Baker Howie. A graduate of Wayne High School, Class of 1977. For many years, she was a member of the Alton Fire Department

Women’s Auxiliary. She loved spending time on the boat with family and friends. Most recently she was the proprietor of Lancaster’s Cheese and Country Bakery Stand on Ridge Road.

She is survived by her partner of 32 years Tim Austin; two children April (Chris) Frizelle of Marion and David (Michelle) Bullock of Macedon; two stepsons Alex and Michael Austin; seven grandchildren Zachary and Ashlie Frizelle, Jacob and Emma Bullock, Alexis, Raelynn, and Wesley Austin; two brothers Keith (Debbie) Howie and Roger (Brenda) Howie. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers Roy “G.I.” Howie and William Howie.

