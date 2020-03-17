Bulman, Linda K. (Henderson)

NEWARK: Linda K Bulman (Henderson), born November 2, 1951, died March 12, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer. There will be no prior calling hours but a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fairville Volunteer Ambulance or Marbletown Fire Department. Linda played an active part of the community working for the FLDDSO for over 20 years and then volunteering for the Marbletown Fire Department and as Mrs. Clause at Roosevelt Children’s Center. She enjoyed crafting, spending time with loved ones, going to concerts and making jokes. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Eugene Bulman and her children Jason Bulman, Timothy (Rebecca Gutschow) Bulman, Amanda Danforth, step-son Michael Bulman and grandchildren Evelyn, Hunter, Cody and Brandon. Her siblings Joyce (Anthony) Buttaccio, Ken Henderson (Deb Porter), Esther (Arthur) Ormsby, David (Teresa) Henderson, sisters-in-law Debbie Henderson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended loved ones. She is pre-deceased by her parents Robert and Naomi (Lee) Henderson, brother Gerald Henderson and nephew John Henderson. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com