Bulman, Rebecca “Becke” Diana Teeter

LYONS: 11/2/52- 01/20/24 passed unannounced.

Becke was a hardworking woman who worked diligently through, until she passed. She surrounded herself with people who loved life, appreciated a good laugh and with like interests. When she laughed and smiled, those around her embraced her happiness. Her love for good music, red roses and butterflies will be beacons of her memory.

Becke was predeceased by her father Thomas, her mother Ethel Teeter and sister Brenda Teeter.

She is survived by her devoted husband of over 44 years Stanley. She leaves behind two daughters Tiphanne (Travis) Jones, Desiree’ Brownell-Callan( Daniel) and one grandchild, Alayna Palermo, and one, “Grand Dog” Buster. Her family includes sisters Denise (Pat) O’Connor, Danya (Fred) Stuber, Brothers, Dean (Rebecca) Teeter, Brian (Brenda) Teeter, David (Penny) Teeter, Brett (Peggy) Teeter, and Dan (Liana) Teeter, As well as her step children/grandchildren and David “Fred,” (Lina, Lexy and Morgan) Bulman, Debbie (Mark Courtney, Jordan and Hannah) Caltagirone Dale (Patty, Niki Monique,Markus) Bulman

Becke was blessed with 8 nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Becke’s life will be held in many memories by all.

A celebration of life will be held in her memory at a future date and time determined by her family. Please correspond with her family to join in.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to:

PAWS

PIONEERS for ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY

Venmo @pawslongisland

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=CW9V2T8CNBNXA

OR, Please mail a check to the following address:

Pioneers for Animal Welfare Society, Inc.

PO Box 861

Hicksville,NY 11802