Bulman, Rebecca “Becke” Diana Teeter

Becke was a hardworking woman who worked diligently through, until she passed. She surrounded herself with people who loved life, appreciated a good laugh and with like interests. When she laughed and smiled, those around her embraced her happiness. Her love for good music, red roses and butterflies will be beacons of her memory.
Becke was predeceased by her father Thomas, her mother Ethel Teeter and sister Brenda Teeter.
She is survived by her devoted husband of over 44 years Stanley. She leaves behind two daughters Tiphanne (Travis) Jones, Desiree’ Brownell-Callan( Daniel) and one grandchild, Alayna Palermo, and one, “Grand Dog” Buster. Her family includes sisters Denise (Pat) O’Connor, Danya (Fred) Stuber, Brothers, Dean (Rebecca) Teeter, Brian (Brenda) Teeter, David (Penny) Teeter, Brett (Peggy) Teeter, and Dan (Liana) Teeter, As well as her step children/grandchildren and David “Fred,” (Lina, Lexy and Morgan) Bulman, Debbie (Mark Courtney, Jordan and Hannah) Caltagirone Dale (Patty, Niki Monique,Markus) Bulman
Becke was blessed with 8 nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Becke’s life will be held in many memories by all.
A celebration of life will be held in her memory at a future date and time determined by her family. Please correspond with her family to join in.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to:
LYONS: 11/2/52- 01/20/24 passed unannounced. Becke was a hardworking woman who worked diligently through, until she passed. She surrounded herself with people who loved life, appreciated a good laugh and with like interests. When she laughed and smiled, those around her embraced her happiness. Her love for good music, red roses and butterflies will […]
ONTARIO: Richard E. Chase, Esq., lifelong resident of Ontario, NY and practicing attorney in Williamson, NY, passed away on January 16, 2024 at Strong Memorial Hospital, from complications after surgery. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. Richard was the eldest son of Orson W. and Theda N. Chase, who raised their […]