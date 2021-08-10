Bundt-Maxwell, Katharine S.

PALMYRA: Katharine S. Bundt-Maxwell. Kathy was born in Lackawanna, NY on 10/20/45 and passed away peacefully on 8/05/21 surrounded by all her loved ones. Kathy married Willard Maxwell on 7/31/65 and together they lived the best of lives. Kathy loved her family, many friends, her faith, and her Buffalo Bills. Kathy was generous, selfless, and out going, and will be greatly forever missed by anyone who loved her. Anyone blessed to have known Kathy will never forget her. Kathy is survived by her husband Bill Maxwell; daughter Marie Stauffer and grandchildren Zoe Stauffer and Zachary Coyne. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 9th from 2-4, 6-8pm at Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., Palmyra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:30am at St. Anne’s Church, Palmyra. Burial will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery.