Bundy, Frederick Leon

August 6, 1952 – June 30, 2025

WOLCOTT: It is with great love and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Frederick “Fred” Leon Bundy, who passed away peacefully at Clifton Springs Hospital, surrounded by his beloved family, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 72 years old.

Born in Sodus, NY, Fred was the son of the late Leonidas and Barbara (Streeter) Bundy. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1970 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973.

Fred dedicated his early professional life to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities at the Newark Developmental Center. He later became a truck driver, retiring from Wegmans Egg Farm.

Fred loved construction, gardening, farming, baking, cooking, and camping with family and friends. His life was grounded in hard work, humility, and a deep love for those close to him.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 52 years, Mary (Paylor) Bundy; children Annette (Harley) Gilbert, Frederick (Jamie) Bundy, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Bundy; grandchildren Zachary, Nicholas, Ema, Lily, Landon, and Lilah; and brothers Edward and Thomas Bundy. He was predeceased by his sister Luella.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church Street, Wolcott, NY, followed by a funeral service and graveside burial with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s honor can be made to the North Wolcott Christian Church.