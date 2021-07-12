Bundy, Sheila Jane

WOLCOTT: Sheila Jane Bundy passed peacefully on July 10, 2021 with family by her side.

Born April 27,1952. Predeceased by her parents, Joe Premo and Margaret Joslyn (McDougall); son, Aaron K DeLisio; siblings, Rick Premo, Joseph (Lynn) Premo, Robert (Bobby) Premo; and Brenda Premo. Survived by husband, Thomas G Bundy; sons, Kip (Angela) DeLisio and Adam (Leah) Bundy; daughter, Tamara Winter (Bundy); grandchildren Zoë Bundy, Kadan Winter, Jonas DeLisio, Brynn and Sawyer Bundy; siblings, Sharon (Lawrence) Mastrangelo, Karen Belair, Kevin Premo and many loved nieces and nephews.

Sheila will always be remembered as a caregiver and the matriarch of her family. Sheila graduated in 1970 with her LPN from BOCES. While often working at her mother’s nursing home. Sheila pursued a career in pediatrics and then later transitioned back into caring for elderly in the home hospice setting. 20 years after graduating Sheila returned to school; this time for cosmetology so she could be home more with her children. In 1991 she opened The Country Shear, where she genuinely cared about her customers. With a warm heart and a strong outgoing personality, she could make friends no matter the setting. Sheila thrived on being able to stay close to home and always being there for the ones she loved. Her greatest blessings in life were family, friends, and a good craft project.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. A graveside service will be held at North Wolcott Cemetery 11:00am Thursday, July 15th, 2021; followed by a celebration of life at home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holding onto Hope, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.