Burcroff, Clifford La Grand

MARION/PENN YAN: Age 97, passed away peacefully on December 11th, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Cliff was born on “The Farm” in the Owl’s Nest of Marion, NY on March 9th, 1922 to La Grand and Jesse (Waite). He graduated from Marion High School in 1940 and earned a degree in Auto Mechanics from Morrisville College in 1942. Cliff is predeceased by his parents: his brother, Howard; his infant daughter, Elaine; his son, Paul and wives: Myrtle (Ross) of Palmyra and Freda (Buckle-Savage) of Penn Yan and beloved friend, Mary Hittle of Marion. He is survived by his children: David of Palmyra, NY; Kathy of Beverly Hills, FL; Jane of Newark, NY; James (Mary) of Camillus, NY; Diane (John) Oswald of Palmyra, NY and Thomas (Susan) of Chesapeake, VA; a step-son, Mark Savage of Penn Yan, NY; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He won awards for his ability to play the trumpet and was a whiz at fixing cars. As a young man, he played in the Marion High School Band and in the Marion Red Caps. As a father, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed watching his sons play in the C.A. Palmer Fife and Drum Corps. Despite some physical disabilities, Cliff never shied away from hard work. He baled hay and worked on the farm; he drove 18 wheelers; he, also, worked at Sherburne Ford, Consolidated Machine Tool Company, Kordite, Crosman Arms and finally at Xerox as a Tool and Die maker and grinder. On weekends, he maintained the Sessions Coal Company trucks in exchange for home coal deliveries. In retirement, he enjoyed concerts, fairs, some traveling and above all, storytelling. He will be missed by many friends and family members. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm Monday, December 16th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551 where the funeral service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, December 17th. His interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Assoc., 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com