Obituaries
Burcroff, Julienne Marie
WILLIAMSON: In early morning, February 8th, 2020, Julienne Burcroff passed away at the Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Services Center.
The beloved daughter of the late Capt. Richard Burcroff and Anna G. Burcroff, Julie lived most of her life in Williamson. Upon graduating from Williamson Central School, she enrolled in the Rochester Business Institute and subsequently joined the secretarial staff at Xerox HQ in Webster, NY. She was soon promoted to the position of expediter, a position Julie held for several years. After resigning from Xerox, Julie opened a women’s fashion store in Downtown Williamson but later returned to Xerox in its packaging and shipping department. She retired on disability after a couple of years as a result of job related injuries.
Julie is survived by brother Richard and his wife Maria Burcroff of Silver Spring, MD, four nieces and nephews and their several children. Her physical injuries eventually overcame her. She is now resting in the peace of the Lord. Julie will be sorely missed.
She will be interred at the Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville at a private family ceremony.
In remembrance, you may please send donations in Julie’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
