Burden, Hazel (Richards)

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Age 99, died January 15,2021 Born in Newark, NY on November 12, 1921, the daughter of Richard K. and Caroline (Norris) Richards. Graduated from Newark High School in 1939. During WWII while working at the Sampson Naval Base (later Air Force Base) in Seneca County, NY, she decided to enlist in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) which a few months later officially became the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). At the time of her discharge three years later, she had reached the rank of Technical 4th Grade Sergeant and was working at the Pentagon, dealing with top secret communications leading up to D-Day. After her discharge, she married George Burden in 1946. She was an active member of the Clifton Springs Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, Big Band music, reading mystery novels and doing the daily newspaper JUMBLE puzzles. Later after working at Mobil Chemical for 21 years she retired in 1984 and enjoyed many vacation trips with her husband. She is survived by three sons: David (Nancy) of New Port Richey, FL; Paul (Jennie) of Columbus, OH; and Dean (Connie) of Ocala, FL, Sister, Caroline Patchett of Palmyra, NY, Half Sister: Betty Joy (Richards) McClure of Huntington, WV, Seven Grandchildren, Seven Great grandchildren and extended families. She was predeceased by her husband George in 1995. The family is planning a graveside service in the spring. Her preference for any memorial contribution and dear to her heart is the Clifton Springs Library at 4 Railroad Ave, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.