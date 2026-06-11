Burdick, Henry Charles

June 9, 1941 – June 9, 2026

Macedon: Henry Charles Burdick, 85, of the Palmyra-Macedon area, passed away on June 9, 2026, in Rochester, on his 85th birthday.

Born on June 9, 1941, in Hornell, Henry was the son of Arthur Burdick and Teresa Sullivan Burdick. He was predeceased by his siblings Ellen Burdick Darrow and Arthur Burdick Jr.

Henry spent nearly all of his adult life in the Palmyra-Macedon community, where he dedicated himself to education, athletics, and service. He began his career as a physical education teacher and coach, encouraging students through his enthusiasm for sports and belief in teamwork and sportsmanship. He later served for many years as Athletic Director at Palmyra-Macedon High School, and through his leadership he left a lasting impact on generations of students, athletes, coaches, and families.

His influence extended beyond his local community through his service as Executive Secretary of the New York State Coaches Association and as an Executive Committee member of Section V Boys Basketball. In these roles, he was a respected advocate for coaches and student-athletes across New York State and built lasting relationships throughout the athletic community.

While Henry was proud of his professional accomplishments, those who knew him best will remember his sense of humor. Often irreverent and always well-timed, he had a gift for making people laugh, easing tension, and turning ordinary moments into memorable ones. Whether with family, friends, former students, or strangers, his warmth and genuine interest in people left a strong impression.

Henry was the devoted husband of Judith (Knapp) Burdick, with whom he shared 29 happy years of marriage. He was previously married to the late Bonnie Black Burdick, the mother of his three children.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Burdick; his children, Katherine Burdick (Shaun Purcell), David Burdick (Lori Mulady Burdick), and Beth Burdick (Dean Beaton); and his eight grandchildren: Madeleine Purcell, Lorcan Purcell, Bridgid Burdick, Joshua Burdick, Henry Beaton, Elizabeth Beaton, Michael Beaton, and Patrick Beaton. He took great pride in his family and valued time spent celebrating their milestones and being together.

Henry’s life was defined by service, friendship, humor, and love. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, educator, coach, and mentor whose influence reached far beyond the playing fields and gymnasiums where he spent much of his career. His legacy lives on in his family, the community he served, and the many people whose lives he touched.

Those who knew him will remember his big heart, booming laugh, and quick wit.

“A life well lived, a man deeply loved, and a laugh that will remain in the memories of all who knew him.”

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 12th from 4-7pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13th, at 10am at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Palmyra Community Center, PO Box 404, Palmyra, NY 14522.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Henry’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com