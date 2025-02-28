Burgdorf, Donald "Jim" 

Newark: Donald "Jim" Burgdorf, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Jim was born to the late Harley and Ruth (Taber) Burgdorf on July 31, 1932, in Pulaski, NY. He grew up in the Pulaski area and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1950. He continued his education at SUNY Canton, earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

After college, Jim enlisted in the Air Force, serving from 1955 to 1959 as an air traffic controller in Japan during the Korean War. Upon returning to New York, he worked as an air traffic controller in New York City. However, after an aviation accident changed his perspective, he decided to return to Tupper Lake, where he met Judy, his future wife. They married in the fall of 1963.

Jim spent his career as a Senior Electrical Engineer at Rochester Instrument Systems in Rochester, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. A lifelong ham radio operator (W2FIU), he had a passion for building remote-controlled cars, boats, airplanes and was a excellent artist, as well as constructing his own radios and televisions.

Jim and Judy shared a love for camping, sailing, and fishing, but most of all, they cherished their time spent at camp with family up north.

Donald will be remembered by his loving wife sixty-three years, Judy; his children James "Sam" (Julie Lawler) Burgdorf and Julie (Richard Bromstrup); his grandchildren Justin, Amanda Sarah and Joshua; great-grandchildren Mareyn and Weston; sister-in-law, Rose Burgdorf; his cats, Sarah and Teddy;

Donald was predeceased by his brothers Richard (Betty) Burgdorf and Charley Burgdorf.

The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Jim’s memorial service will follow visitation at 2 p.m.

The courtesy of no flowers is requested, please consider donations to Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519 in memory of Jim.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com