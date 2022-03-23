Burgess, Ann Marie (DeVries)

NEWARK: Our loving mother, Ann Marie (DeVries) Burgess, 90 of Newark, New York passed away on March 11th, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida.

Ann was born in Newark to Alice (Polee) and Anton DeVries on August 6th, 1931. She attended Newark High School before marrying Frederick W. Burgess Jr. on January 21st, 1950. Her life’s passions were family, raising her ten children, and travel. After raising a family full of love, she and her husband were able to travel the world before settling in retirement in Kissimmee, FL.

Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick, her sons Steven and Joseph, her parents Alice and Anton, and her brother Frederick.

Ann is survived by her children, Terence (Roxanne), Jeffrey (Betsy), Matthew (Wendy), Christopher (Sheila), Julia, Jay (Essie), Frederick III (Shelly), Thomas (Julie), her daughter-in-law Karen (Gullo) Burgess, and her sister Elizabeth (DeVries) Griffith.

Ann is also survived by her 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and her first great-great grandchild soon to arrive; along with several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am Saturday April 30th, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark. The burial will follow at Newark Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the American Legion 200 E. Union Street in Newark from 12:00pm - 2:00 pm following the service and burial.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St, Newark, New York.

