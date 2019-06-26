Burgess, Ronald Jr.

LYONS: Ronald Burgess Jr. born June 13th 1965 passed away suddenly June 21st. Ron was predeceased by his parents Lynne Parsons and Ronald Burgess Sr. Survived by Wife Tracy, Daughter Cassandra(Matt) Rowe; grandchildren Trystin, Madison, and Skylar, Son Brandon, granddaughters Julia and Scarlett, Daughter Meghan(Derrick Juliano), granddaughters Ella and Emma, Brother Darren Leroux Sr, Sisters Debbie Burgess(Patrick O’Sullivan), Sandra(Scott) LaDouce, Christine Burgess, Brother Glenn, and Sister Brenda(Brian) Pollet and many relatives including a ton of nieces and nephews! He spent the last five months of his life living with his sister Deb and brother in law Pat(Sully) who were also his best friends. No matter what they went through in life they loved each other unconditionally! He was well known as the Lyons town plumber for 15+ years! He was an incredibly smart and dedicated man, not just to his family but to his friends and customers as well. He will remain a wonderful memory to many people especially for his words of wisdom and his wild personality!