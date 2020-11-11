Burggraaff, Richard L. “Rick”

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on November 8, 2020 at age 61. Predeceased by his parents: John and Arden Lockley Burggraaff; brother: James Burggraaff. Richard proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Survived by his siblings: Carla (Bruce) Eaton, Candace (John) Blaine, Jack Burggraaff; several nieces and nephews and friends. Calling hours will be held on November 20, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY followed by military honors at 7pm. All NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com