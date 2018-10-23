Burke, Bernard J. 

ROCHESTER/FLORIDA: Passed away quietly September 16, 2018 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his daughter Beverly and son Robert. Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Eileen of 48 years; her children and grandchildren; his grandson Daniel Burke and granddaughter Jewell Burke; sister Alice Baker , brothers: John, Clarence (Lorna), and Robert (Mary). A WWII veteran, Bernie served in the U.S.Army and was stationed in Japan. He worked at Xerox Corp. until he retired. For a time, he and Eileen lived in the Rochester area, but then moved to Florida until his death. Friends are invited to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1460 Ridge Road, Webster, NY for a funeral mass at 11:30a.m. Saturday, October 27. A private interment with military honors will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to ASPCA at aspca.org. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com