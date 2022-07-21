Burke, Eileen A. 

WILLIAMSON: Our mother, Eileen Alice Burke, went home to rest on July 18, 2022 at the grand age of 93.

Eileen was born and raised in London, England. As a War Bride, she married an American G.I. from the Army Air Corps-Sherwood Eaton. Making a home in Williamson, NY, they raised seven children. She never passed up a spot of tea and a piece of pie. She is dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

She is predeceased by her husbands, Sherwood Eaton and Bernard Burke; brothers Michael and John White.

She leaves her loving children, Robert Eaton, Sheila Welt, Patricia Eaton, Bruce (Carla) Eaton, Georgina (Michael) Clancy, Alice (Pete) VanPeursem, and William (Nancy) Eaton and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Additionally, she leaves behind her loving brother Cyril (Olga) White.

Calling hours will be held on July 26, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Her memorial service will take place on July 27th at 10am at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sodus, NY followed by her interment in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Eileen can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, Lollypop Farm or to the Cracker Box Palace.

