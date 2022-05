PALMYRA: Passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the age of 73. A memorial mass and burial will be scheduled at a later date. Marilyn is survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved poodle Pierre. She is predeceased by her parents George Lewis Burke and Mary Agnes Francis and her brothers George and Bob. Marilyn had owned and operated The Rock Shop in Palmyra. Marilyn loved her hometown of Palmyra and was very knowledgeable of it’s history. She enjoyed collecting vintage linens, stamps, postcards and poodle memorabilia as well as crafting and photography.

