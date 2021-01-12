Burkhard, Judith Ann

SODUS: Age 81, passed away at home surrounded by her loving husband and children. Judith was predeceased by her parents, Lieutenant Colonel, Jay and Ruthe Doverspike. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Burkhard; sisters, Dana Pearson and Jaye Arouty; sons, Vincent (Lisa), David and Paul Hickey; stepsons, Jeffrey, Kevin and Michael; grandchildren, Taylor, Shannon, Liam, Colin, Mathew, Andrew, Patrick, Michael, Hanna, Ryan, Skylar, Noelle and Brittany. Judith enjoyed computers, crafting anything and everything and she really loved cats. Friends and family are invited to call 5pm – 8pm, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. There will be a mass at 10am, Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish/Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery St. Mary’s at the Lake in Ontario, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Lifetime Care, Hospice of Wayne/Seneca Counties, 330 Monroe Ave, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.